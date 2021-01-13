‘It Felt Like I Cracked A Rib,’ Ellen DeGeneres Explains About Having COVID-19 During Return To Show

Ellen DeGeneres talked about her coronavirus symptoms and said it felt like she “cracked a rib,” during return to her show Wednesday.

“Obviously there are a lot of negative things going on so instead I want to talk about something postive: my COVID test,” the host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shared. The comments were noted by Fox News. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Environment On First Day Back)

“So I tested positive before the holidays,” she added. “I’m fine now, everything’s good. I’m all clear. I want to thank everyone who reached out with kind words of support. I wish I could have hugged each and every one of you. That would have been dangerous and illegal probably.”

WATCH:

“So alright this is what happened you guys,” DeGeneres continued, explaining that the audience was made up of the same people who were virtually present for the December show, the day she found out she had coronavirus. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

“I was getting ready to tape the show that you were going to be here for,” the host said. “I was in hair and makeup and getting my face powdered and my extensions put in. Then my assistant Craig walks in and says, ‘You tested positive for COVID.'”

The 62-year-old actress then joked that “everyone around” her just “ran away” and said it was funny because some people left and still haven’t come back.

“Anyway, I left the studio immediately and our COVID safety team informed everyone I had been in contact with,” she added.

DeGeneres said those first three days she slept “16 hours a day,” before the fourth day, when she said back pain started.

“I woke up with back spasms,” Ellen said. “I thought I had pulled a muscle or slept weird because I was in a different bed. It just persisted. The doctor put me on pain pills and muscle relaxers – jackpot! Finally this thing is paying off.”

“It felt like I cracked a rib,” she added, explaining the pain pills didn’t help, so the doctor put her on steroids.

“I’m not saying if you have back pain you have COVID but it is a symptom,” Ellen continued. “It’s the only symptom I had. I didn’t have a headache, I didn’t have a fever, I didn’t lose my sense of taste. Although I did wear crocs for a day so you be the judge.”