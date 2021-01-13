Democratic NY Rep Adriano Espaillat Accuses Trump Of Sending ‘A Mob’ To Assassinate Vice President Pence, Speaker Pelosi

Democratic New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat accused President Donald Trump on Wednesday of sending “a mob” to assassinate Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Madam Speaker, today I cast my vote for the second time to impeach Donald J. Trump. He is unfit to hold office. He summoned and dispatched his mob to kidnap and hurt many of us. He is unfit to hold office,” Espaillat said.

“He summoned and dispatched his mob to assassinate Vice President Pence, to assassinate Speaker Pelosi. He is unfit to hold office. He summoned and dispatched a mob that waved the racist confederate flag and assaulted this capital, resulted in the death of five Americans, including two Capitol police officers. He is unfit to hold office. We must impeach now,” Espaillat said.

Rioters breached the Capitol building last week when they were marching in protest against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, multiple sources said. The House started debating about impeaching Trump for insurrection incitement. The single article of impeachment will likely pass, designating Trump as the first president to have been impeached twice. (RELATED: Schumer Calls For Trump’s Removal From Office From Office, Either Through Impeachment Or 25th Amendment)

Democrat Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline also said that Trump incited the rioters to storm the Capitol.

“They searched the halls of this building for the vice president who they came to hang for treason. They overran the office of the speaker who they came to assassinate. They sought above all else to seize control of our government in the name of Donald Trump,” Ciccilline said.

“Let that sink in. The terrorists who stormed this building planned to hang the vice president, kill the speaker and topple our government. They took down the American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag,” he said.

“What are you going to tell your children and grandchildren when they ask what you did in this moment? Did you stand for the republic or for this president?”

Espaillat and Cicilline’s offices didn’t immediately respond to phone call requests for comment.

