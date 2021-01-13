Eric Trump Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ For Businesses Breaking Ties With Trump

Eric Trump reportedly claimed that the hits to President Trump’s businesses as a result of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are part of a liberal “cancel culture.”

Many different groups have cut ties or said they would not do business with President Trump after the riots, according to AP News. These groups reportedly include New York City and several banks that have provided funding for the Trump organization. (RELATED: Trump Golf Course Voted Out Of 2022 PGA Championship Spot)

Eric Trump tells @AP that hits to his family’s business empire since the deadly U.S. Capitol riots are part of a liberal “cancel culture.” The backlash includes the PGA canceling its golf tournament at the president’s New Jersey course. https://t.co/vsGchapmMt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 13, 2021

“We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn’t something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years,” Eric Trump reportedly said.

Eric Trump also addressed the crowd in D.C. before the Jan. 6 riots that breached the Capitol building, reports AP News.

Rioters gained entry to the Capitol building Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress was attempting to certify the November 2020 presidential election results.

“We witnessed the president of the United States encouraging the rioters and refraining from calling in the National Guard to protect the Congress in its performance of duty,” New York’s Signature Bank reportedly said in a statement.