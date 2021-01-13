Full Line-Up Of Guest Hosts For ‘Jeopardy!’ Includes Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker And Others

“Jeopardy!” revealed the full line-up of guest hosts following the death of Alex Trebek.

The list for the show includes big names such as Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Bill Whitaker, the show revealed Wednesday on Twitter.

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker, and Mayim Bialik will each take their turn as guest hosts of Jeopardy! As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 13, 2021

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement on the show’s website. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

This list is great. I’m really curious to know if Trebek’s replacement will be someone off of this list. Obviously it can’t be Rodgers because he has a full-time career as an NFL quarterback, unless he did it during his offseason?

We’ll just have to wait and see.