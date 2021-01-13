Oklahoma City Guard George Hill Rips The NBA’s Coronavirus Rules

Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill isn’t a fan of the NBA’s new coronavirus rules.

The NBA has instituted strict new rules in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus on teams. Players are restricted to their hotels while on the road, and they’re not supposed to leave their houses while at home. Hill isn’t impressed and it doesn’t sound like plans on listening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For at least next 2 weeks, NBA players and team staff are essentially entering in-market bubbles: – Home: Remain in residence at all times (except for exercise outside, essential activities, extraordinary circumstance) – Road: Stay in hotel (unless team activity or emergency) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2021

Hill said the following Tuesday night, according to ESPN:

We wanna play the game…but I don’t understand some of the rules. We can sweat 48 minutes with a guy next to us for 48 minutes, but we can’t talk to them afterwards. It makes no sense…I’m a grown man. I’m gonna do what I want to do. If I want to go see my family, I’m going to go see my family. They can’t tell me I have to stay in a room 24/7. If it’s that serious, then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. But it’s life; no one’s going to be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.

I’m 50/50 on Hill’s comments. First and foremost, his comments about not being allowed to talk to each other off of the court is 100% fair and accurate.

I’ve been saying that ever since sports returned. If it’s safe enough for players to be making physical contact with each other for a whole game, then it’s safe enough to swap jerseys and talk after the game.

That’s just common sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Hill (@indianageorge3)

However, when it comes to the rules on the road and at home, nobody is forcing Hill to play. If he wants to opt out, he can do it.

As I’ve said many times, these guys are making millions of dollars to play a sport. If they don’t want to follow the rules, then sit the season out. Nobody is forcing them to play.

By playing, they’re agreeing to the rules. It’s that simple.

