‘You’re An Absolute Moron’: Glenn Beck’s Comparison Of Social Media Purge To Holocaust Sparks Backlash

Conservative political commentator Glenn Beck is facing backlash after comparing Twitter and other social media’s purging of conservative accounts to the Holocaust during a Fox News segment on Tuesday.

Beck, who founded The Blaze, spoke with host Tucker Carlson about recent crackdowns coming from big tech and social media companies following the violent riot Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Twitter says that it purged over 70,000 accounts for sharing “harmful QAnon-associated content,” while Amazon, Google Play and Apple removed Parler, a conservative social media alternative, from its app stores. (RELATED: Five People Died In The Capitol Riot. Here’s What We Know About Them)

“You can’t have freedom of speech if you can’t have — if you can’t express yourself in a meaningful place,” Beck said. “This is like the Germans with the Jews behind the wall. They would put them in the ghetto. Well, this is the digital ghetto. You can talk all you want, Jews, you do whatever you want behind the wall. Well, that’s not meaningful, and that’s where we are. That’s where millions of Americans will be.”

Beck continued on to say that “it’s not to compare it to the Germans” and said it should serve was a warning that “if you don’t stand up for free speech, you will be the one that loses it as well.”

WATCH:

Many people, including media pundits, condemned Beck’s comparison on Twitter after the segment.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg tweeted out a link providing “information from Yad Vashem about conditions in the Warsaw Ghetto.” The link leads to an article describing what Jewish people went through at this Poland ghetto and notes that “over 80,000 Jews died as a result of the appalling conditions, overcrowding and starvation.”

Stopantisemitism.org also detailed some realities “from an ACTUAL ghetto during the Holocaust,” writing that “Beck’s digital ghetto” was, for comparison, “not being able to tweet.”

Reality from an ACTUAL ghetto during the Holocaust: – 25 people living in a 1 bedroom apartment with a loaf of bread to eat for a WEEK

– Parents murdered, leaving 12 year olds to raise 2 year olds

– Suicide all around Glenn Beck’s digital ghetto: – not being able to tweet https://t.co/Qm6mQiGCPn — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 13, 2021

Glenn Beck has in the past compared the Tea Party movement to Dr King and the civil rights movement, said Black Americans who supported President Obama “hate the white culture” and now this. No wonder he got booted from mainstream media. https://t.co/E4de4ePm6d — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid ????) (@JoyAnnReid) January 13, 2021

“This is nothing like what the Nazis did to the Jews and if you think that you’re an absolute moron,” CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted, prompting pushback from Beck.

Beck wrote that “the term” he “used was coined by historian and journalist Edwin black … Who’s family escaped Treblinka and the ‘shooting pits’.” Beck subsequently told Tapper to “educate” himself.