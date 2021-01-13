HIGHLIGHTS: Michigan Humiliates Wisconsin 77-54

Wisconsin was humiliated during a 77-54 Tuesday night loss to Michigan.

I knew the game against the undefeated Wolverines would be tough, but there’s no excuse for what happened Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We didn’t just lose. We got embarrassed on national television.

The Wolverines boat raced us right off of the court. We’re down by as much as 40 at one point the second half.

Yes, the ninth-ranked team in America was down by 40 points to Michigan on the road! If that’s not humiliating, then I don’t know what is.

I have no excuse for what happened Tuesday night. How could anyone have any excuse? We didn’t just lose. We were torn to pieces.

The worst part is the fact that I know we’re much better than what we showed last night. I know we’re one of the best teams in America and loaded with talent.

Yet, we looked like a JV squad out there.

Finally, as I pointed out on Twitter last night, I like Greg Gard, but there’s no shot in hell getting torched like that would have ever happened under Bo Ryan.

We need to figure it out, and we need to figure it out immediately.