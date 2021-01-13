Joe Biden Weighs In On Trump’s Second Impeachment

President-Elect Joe Biden commented on President Donald Trump’s second impeachment Wednesday, saying he hopes the Senate trial doesn’t get in the way of his administration’s priorities.

House Democrats and many Republicans voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” on Wednesday, and Biden echoed the language of that charge in his statement. He has been hesitant to fully endorse an impeachment process, however, and said on Jan 8 that impeachment was “a decision for Congress.”

“Last week, we saw an unprecedented assault on our democracy,” Biden said in a Wednesday statement. “It was carried out by political extremists and domestic terrorists, who were incited to this violence by President Trump. It was an armed insurrection against the United States of America. And those responsible must be held accountable.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Was ‘Outraged’ By Supporters Storming Capitol, Is Now Focused On ‘Smooth’ Transition Of Power | The Daily Caller)

“I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation,” he added. “From confirmations to key posts … to getting our vaccine program on track, and to getting our economy going again.”

Democrats resorted to impeachment after urging Vice President Mike Pence to remove Trump from office via the 25th Amendment. Pence indicated he has no plans to do so. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also ruled out an emergency session to remove Trump before Biden takes office.

The FBI has reported that there are armed pro-Trump protests planned at state capitols all across the country, including Washington, D.C. The National Guard is deploying 10,000 troops to D.C. ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration to prevent the same unrest seen at the U.S. Capitol last week, when Trump supporters stormed the building as Congress was in session.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You,” Trump said Wednesday in a statement.