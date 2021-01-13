Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato And Other Celebrities To Perform For Biden Inauguration

Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and more celebrities will be part of the celebration for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS,” Timberlake tweeted Wednesday to his millions of followers.

“This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future,” he added. “I’m honored to announce we’ll be performing it for the Inauguration.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

“We have a long way to go to fix, undo, and rebuild this country… but I hope now, despite the past four years, we’re on our way,” he added in a follow-up post.

Shortly before, Lovato shared the news with her followers on social media that she would also be performing during the “Celebrating America” event for Biden’s inauguration. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“I’m SO honored to announce that I will be joining @joebiden [and] @kamalaharris for their special event, ‘Celebrating America’ on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT,” the 28-year-old pop star captioned her post on Instagram.

“I was left speechless when I was asked to perform!” she added. “Tune in with various tv networks [and] live streaming services @bideninaugural #Inauguration2021.”

Tom Hanks will host the 90 minute primetime show on January 20, featuring such stars as Timberlake, Lovato, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi.

The celebration will take place virtually with a mix of pre-taped and live appearances across the country instead of the usual in-person festivities due to the pandemic, per Politico.

The program starts at 8:30 ET p.m. and will air on broadcast channels ABC, CBS and NBC, CNN and MSNBC. It will also stream live on the “Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media channels” as well as Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, per Entertainment Tonight.

“We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program,” Tony Allen, the CEO of Biden’s presidential inaugural committee, shared in a statement with the outlet..