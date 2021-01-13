Gov. Kate Brown Activates Oregon State Guard Ahead Of Possible Protests

The Oregon National Guard has been activated by Gov. Kate Brown to respond to possible protests at the state Capitol in the wake of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Since the November election the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem has seen protests on an almost weekly basis with some turning violent, according to The Seattle Times, and federal authorities are wary of unrest breaking out in all 50 state capitols.

The Oregon State Police (OSP) announced on Twitter that it would utilize the National Guard as per the request of OSP Superintendent Terri Davie. Davie assured in an OSP Facebook post that her department would “continue to take a neutral role in ensuring Oregonians exercise their First Amendment rights.” (RELATED: National Guard To Deploy ‘At Least’ 10,000 Troops To DC Ahead Of Inauguration’)

OSP to Utilize @OregonGuard at @OregonCapitol OSP Superintendent Terri Davie requested & was granted the activation of members of the Oregon National Guard to assist with potential upcoming civil unrest/protests by @OregonGovBrownhttps://t.co/ooXH4ngqP4 pic.twitter.com/AmDPLjzQvW — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 13, 2021

“For the past seven months, your Troopers have responded throughout Oregon to various protests, unlawful assemblies and riots,” she wrote to the Oregon National Guard.

“Our goals have always been to protect people, protect people’s rights and protect property,” she continued. “The recent events at our Nation’s Capitol building and at our own statehouse illustrate the need for law enforcement to be prepared and appropriately staffed for any large gatherings.”

The National Guard’s deployment locations on Wednesday will not be made public, The Seattle Times reported.