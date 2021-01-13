Home Depot Co-Founder Says He Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Trump

Home Depot co-founder and longtime Trump supporter Ken Langone said he feels betrayed by President Donald Trump.

Langone, a prominent GOP donor and advocate of President Trump’s economic policies, slammed the chaos in the nation’s capital in an interview on CNBC’s Sqauwk Box.

“I feel betrayed,” Langone said of the riot at the Capitol. “Last Wednesday was a disgrace, and it should never have happened in this country. If it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong. It breaks my heart, for sure. I didn’t sign up for that,” Langone said.

“I feel betrayed,” says Ken Langone. “Last Wednesday was a disgrace and should never have happened in this country. If it doesn’t break every American’s heart, something is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/ftgTvk4MeE — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) January 13, 2021

Langone said that it’s critical for supporters of President Trump not to justify or attempt to rationalize the actions taken by rioters last week. (RELATED: ‘US Diplomats Slam President Trump For Riot At Capitol, Call For His Removal From Office’)

“I think the biggest mistake anybody is going to make is try and rationalize what happened last week, what the president did and what that crowd did.” Langone said. “There should be no mitigation at all. It was horrible. It was wrong. I’m shocked.”

The Home Depot co-founder also expressed his disbelief in congressional Republicans who latched onto the President’s disproven election claims and voted to object to the certification of Biden’s victory. “I don’t know what the hell they had in their mind, frankly,” Langone said.

Langone was asked directly if he supported impeaching President Trump, to which he responded “I don’t care”.

Langone, frequent critic of Biden’s economic policies, called for national unity. He said that it is essential for Americans, regardless of their political beliefs, to get behind Biden.

“I’m going to do everything I can from day one to make sure I do my part to make Joe Biden the most successful president in the history of this country,” Langone said in the interview.

“If there’s a time in history where all Americans need to be a patriot, this is that time,” he said.

Langone said that while he supports helping Americans impacted by COVID-19, he doesn’t support all of Biden’s policy proposals, specifically his plan to distribute $2,000 checks. “To give $2,000 to every American is nuts,” Langone said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.