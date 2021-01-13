Lamar Odom Agrees To Celebrity Boxing Deal, Will Fight June 12

Retired NBA legend Lamar Odom is getting into the boxing game.

Odom announced Tuesday that he’s reached a deal with Celebrity Boxing to participate in a fight. The bout will take place June 12 at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his announcement video below.

I don’t mean to sound too cynical here, but why the hell is Lamar Odom doing this? Seriously, why is the two-time NBA legend and former Lakers star getting into the boxing game?

It doesn’t seem to make sense at all. The man made north of $100 million during his playing days.

It would seem like he should have more than enough money to never work again, and certainly more than enough to avoid getting punched in the face for cash.

I love boxing and MMA, but it should be left to people who are trained pros. I’m not sure I want to see Lamar Odom, who has had his share of problems outside of sports, throwing punches.

Of course, I could turn out to be totally wrong, and I can’t hate on a man for getting some cash. We’ll see what happens June 12!