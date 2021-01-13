Michigan Rep Peter Meijer Votes To Impeach Trump

Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer announced Wednesday afternoon that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Meijer, a freshman congressman who has accused Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that left five people dead, became the second Republican from Michigan to vote to impeach, following Rep. Fred Upton who announced that he would do so on Tuesday evening. The sole article of impeachment was introduced on Tuesday, accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection.

“We saw profiles in courage during the assault on the Capitol… There was no such courage from the President,” Meijer said in a statement, adding that Trump “betrayed and misled millions with claims of a ‘stolen election.’”

“The one man who could have restored order, prevented the deaths of five Americans including a Capitol Police Officer, and avoided the desecration of our Capitol shrank from leadership when our country needed it most,” Meijer added. (RELATED: Here Are The Republicans Voting To Impeach Donald Trump)

President Trump betrayed his oath of office by seeking to undermine our constitutional process, and he bears responsibility for inciting the insurrection we suffered last week. With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/SREfFp0nd2 — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) January 13, 2021

Talk of impeachment began on Jan. 6, after Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol and pressure lawmakers to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. After gathering outside, his supporters transformed into a violent mob that clashed with police and stormed the Capitol, breaking windows, looting offices and trespassing on the House and Senate floors.

Meijer shared his concerns about impeachment, including the risk of further division and the accelerated timeline from the time the article was introduced to the vote on Wednesday, but said that he believed the article to be accurate.

“With a heavy heart, I will vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump,” Meijer said.

