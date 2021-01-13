US

House Dems Request Investigation Into ‘Suspicious Behavior And Access’ At Capitol One Day Before Riot

Washington, DC Prepares For Potential Unrest Ahead Of Presidential Inauguration

(Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
Font Size:

Thirty-four House Democrats requested an investigation Wednesday into people who visited the Capitol Building the day before a mob temporarily disrupted the Electoral College certification process.

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill announced that she and her colleagues were requesting the investigation in a tweet. She had previously alleged in a Facebook video that other Members of Congress led “reconnaissance” tours of the Capitol building on Jan. 5, although she did not publicly name them.

The 34 Congress-members are requesting that the House and Senate Sergeants-at-Arms and the Capitol Police open a joint investigation “into the suspicious behavior and access given to the Capitol Complex on Tuesday, Jan. 5,” according to Sherrills tweet. The members claim that the tours were such “a noticeable and disturbing departure from the procedures that were in place” that “they were reported to the Sergeant-at-Arms on Jan. 5.” (RELATED: McConnell Vows Probe Into Capitol Security After Riot, Calls For Major Changes)

Sherrill tweeted that she and her fellow members were trained to recognize suspicious activity from their time in the armed forces.

Sherrill was joined on the letter by colleagues including Democratic Virginia Reps. Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger.