Over $1 Million In Narcotics Seized In Home Raid Of Suspected Drug Lab

California authorities seized over $1 million in narcotics during the raid of a home suspected of being a drug lab, authorities said Tuesday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post that narcotics detectives found 22.92 pounds of Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 3.06 pounds of Psilocybin mushrooms, 10 pounds of marijuana, as well as LSD tabs and liquid vials.

The value of the nearly 23 pounds of DMT amounts to $1,040,586, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Facebook post also released the value of the other seized substances. The mushrooms were worth $13,880, the marijuana another $10,000 and the LSD amounted ot just under $4,000.

In total, detectives seized $1,068,348 worth of narcotics in the home raid, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office claimed.

The residence that was suspected to be a drug lab was in Oildale, California, which is just north of Bakersfield, according to Fox News.

Detectives also found “A loaded firearm, currency consistent with narcotics sales, and small amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine,” inside the residence during the raid, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post read. (RELATED: Manhunt Begins For 6 Inmates Who Escaped Prison Using Rope To Scale Down Side Of Jail)

The raid resulted in the seizure of the narcotics, as well as the arrest of 42-year-old David Jackson, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. Jackson was living at the home investigators have determined he was using as a DMT extraction lab with his two children, ages 8 and 9, authorities said.

Child Protective Services has taken custody of Jackson’s children “due to the poor living conditions and presence of the drug extraction lab and dangerous chemicals inside the residence,” the Facebook post read.

Jackson now faces charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance for sales and manufacturing a controlled substance, among others, authorities said.