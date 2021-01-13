REPORT: Former Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged In Federal Court For Participating In Capitol Riot

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller has been charged in federal court after reportedly participating in the Capitol riot, according to NBC News.

“Former USA Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has been charged in federal court for participating in the Capitol riot, court records show,” NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett tweeted Wednesday.

“Keller, who medaled in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics was seen on video in the Capitol wearing a USA Swimming jacket,” he added. (RELATED: Man Who Stormed Capitol Regrets Nothing After His Dating Profile Blows Up)

Keller was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to NBC News. (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Calls Out Rioters, Says ‘The Violence Must Stop Immediately’)

As previously reported, a video surfaced on Twitter that appeared to show Keller was among the rioters involved in the riot at the Capitol.

CEO of the United States Olympic [and] Paralympic Committee, Sarah Hirshland, said she “condemned the actions of the rioters.”

“First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol,” Hirshland shared in a statement.

“At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off,” the statement added. “What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met.”