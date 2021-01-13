Peter Burns Asks Tom Hart About His Dead Dog On Live TV In Incredibly Awkward Moment

Peter Burns is the proud owner of an insanely awkward moment in TV history.

During a Tuesday night game between Ole Miss and Florida, the SEC Network anchor asked ESPN announcer Tom Hart how his dog Larry was doing.

There was just one major problem. Hart revealed that Larry had been put down a few weeks ago. Watch the absurdly cringeworthy moment below.

Foot in mouth moment for @PeterBurnsESPN here! The man @tom_hart handled it with grace. pic.twitter.com/kOBZdIDtQo — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) January 13, 2021

Obviously, you have to give huge props to Hart for handling that situation like an absolute pro. Burns didn’t mean anything malicious with his question.

He clearly just didn’t know what the situation was. He was sincerely interested, but it was just a brutal turn of events.

Honestly, if somebody asked me about one of my dead dogs on live TV as if they were still alive, I’m not sure how I’d handle it.

I’m a huge pro-dog guy, and every loss I’ve had of a dog has been gut wrenching.

Again, Hart handled it with nothing but pure class, and he should be applauded for his professional reaction.