Police Respond To A Report Of A Woman Possibly In Distress, Turns Out It’s Just Some Steelers Fans

Police responded to an interesting call in Findlay, Ohio this past Sunday.

In a newspaper clipping posted on Twitter @mose314533, police responded to a call about a woman in distress and somebody possibly being hit.

The issue at hand? The residents in the home were Steelers fans and watching Pittsburgh lose to the Browns. According to Outkick, the address in the clipping goes through the University of Findlay (OH) campus. You can read it below.

This story took a great turn from where it started in the newspaper clipping! I think we can all agree it had the best ending possible.

There was no violence! Just some pissed off Steelers fans in Findlay, which is where Ben Roethlisberger played high school football.

I’ve heard stories like this before, and they always blow my mind. How loud do you need to be inside your house watching a game in order for the cops to show up.

I mean, you have to be absolutely yelling, right? In a bar, you get applauded! In the privacy of your own home, the police show up!

At the end of the day, this sounds like it’s going to be one of those stories told at family gatherings for a long time!

