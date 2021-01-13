POLL: Over 40% Of Republicans Want Trump To Be Nominee In 2024

A new poll found that 42% of Republican voters want President Donald Trump to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

Although Trump remains the top choice for a 2024 nominee, the percentage of Republican voters who support Trump for a 2024 run has dropped from 53% in November, Morning Consult reported. Trump’s approval rating among GOP voters is the lowest that it has been since August 2017 – in the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll, 75% of GOP voters said that they approved of the job Trump was doing, compared to 73% in August 2017.

New @Politico/@MorningConsult poll asks Republicans & Republican-leaning voters for their choice to be nominee in 2024: Donald Trump 40%

Mike Pence 18%

Ted Cruz 7%

Nikki Haley 6%

Donald Trump, Jr. 6% — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) January 13, 2021

The president’s approval rating among all voters is 34%, the lowest approval rating recorded from a Politico/Morning Consult poll during his entire presidency.

Support for Vice President Mike Pence, the second-most popular choice among Republicans for the 2024 nomination, rose from 12% in November to 16% in the latest January poll. Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney, and Nikki Haley also had a small increase in support for the 2024 nomination, Morning Consult reported. Support for Cruz rose from four percent in November to six percent in January, Romney’s support rose from three percent to six percent, and Haley’s support rose from four percent to five percent.

The majority of voters said that the president should resign following the Capitol riot last Wednesday when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of the Electoral College votes. The riot sparked renewed calls for impeachment from lawmakers who say that Trump’s rhetoric contributed to or caused the violence. (RELATED: POLL: 41% Of Republicans, 63% Of Voters Think Trump Is Somewhat Or Very Responsible For Capitol Riots)

Fifty-five percent of all respondents said that Trump should resign from his position, and 54% said that they approved of the Senate removing Trump from office if he was impeached by the House of Representatives, Politico reported.

“President Trump’s role in fomenting last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is negatively impacting his future political prospects — even among his base,” Morning Consult co-founder and president Kyle Dropp said according to Politico.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was conducted between Jan. 8 – Jan. 11. The poll surveyed 1,996 voters, including 702 Republican and Republican-leaning voters, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.