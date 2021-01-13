President Trump Is Reportedly Stiffing Rudy Giuliani On Legal Bills

President Donald Trump has reportedly instructed aides not to pay legal bills owed to his personal attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as he exits the White House.

In addition to not paying legal fees, Trump said he must personally approve of any reimbursements paid to Giuliani for expenses the lawyer incurred while traveling the country in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election on Trump’s behalf, two officials reportedly told the Washington Post.

“Trump has instructed aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees, and has demanded that he personally approve any reimbursements for the expenses Giuliani incurred while traveling on the president’s behalf to challenge election results in key states.” /1 https://t.co/KX72NOeyvA — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 14, 2021

Trump is said to have expressed concern about Giuliani’s tactics and was not happy with Giuliani’s demand of $20,000 per day in payment to fight on behalf of the president, according to the Post. His relationship is reportedly “fractured” with Giuliani, who has been one of his most loyal defenders throughout his presidency and during his failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election results. (RELATED: Here Are The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump)



President Trump is allegedly frustrated that not enough of his allies are publicly defending him after the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, when the president’s supporters stormed congress to try and stop the certification of his election loss. “He is feeling increasingly alone and isolated and frustrated,” one official reportedly told the Post.

His relationship with Vice President Mike Pence has also substantially deteriorated after Pence refused to try to overturn the election results on Jan. 6, according to reports. Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday in response to the Capitol riots.