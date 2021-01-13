REPORT: Rapper YFN Lucci Facing Murder Charge In Atlanta

Authorities reportedly charged rapper YFN Lucci with murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang in connection with a shooting.

The shooting occurred December 10 in Atlanta and YFN Lucci has been identified as a suspect, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. It is unclear how the rapper was involved and details have not been released by authorities.

YFN Lucci is wanted for murder over a shooting in Atlanta last month https://t.co/kUahcaYvLP — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) January 12, 2021

The shooting left one person dead and another wounded, the outlet reported.

Officers responded to a call around 5:20 p.m. December 10 and found James Adams, 28, with a gunshot wound to the face, CNN reported. Adams was taken to a hospital where he later died, the outlet reported.

Sometime later another victim, Kevin Wright, 32, showed up to a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the outlet. Investigators have linked the two victims together, CNN reported.

YFN Lucci is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, CNN reported.

Crime Stoppers has released a $5,000 award for any information that could lead to YFN Lucci’s arrest.