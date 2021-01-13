Entertainment

REPORT: Rapper YFN Lucci Facing Murder Charge In Atlanta

Pandora SXSW 2018

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Pandora)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Font Size:

Authorities reportedly charged rapper YFN Lucci with murder, aggravated assault and participating in a criminal street gang in connection with a shooting.

The shooting occurred December 10 in Atlanta and YFN Lucci has been identified as a suspect, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. It is unclear how the rapper was involved and details have not been released by authorities.

The shooting left one person dead and another wounded, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Five People Have Been Arrested In Pop Smoke’s Murder)

Officers responded to a call around 5:20 p.m. December 10 and found James Adams, 28, with a gunshot wound to the face, CNN reported. Adams was taken to a hospital where he later died, the outlet reported.

Sometime later another victim, Kevin Wright, 32, showed up to a fire station with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to the outlet. Investigators have linked the two victims together, CNN reported. (RELATED: Three Men, Including Rapper, Broke Into Florida Home And Sexually Assaulted Woman, Police Say)

YFN Lucci is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, CNN reported.

Crime Stoppers has released a $5,000 award for any information that could lead to YFN Lucci’s arrest.