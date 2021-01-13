Rebel Wilson Recalls Being Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Africa

Actress Rebel Wilson claimed she was once kidnapped at gunpoint while vacationing in rural Mozambique.

Wilson revealed the details about her “petrifying” Africa trip during an episode of Sky One’s “Straight Talking,” Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

“We were on this cattle truck and these men came on another truck with a lot of guns,” Wilson recalled during the episode, Daily Mail reported. “[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got to get off your truck.'” (RELATED: Harry Styles Shares Terrifying Details Of Being Mugged At Gun Point)

Wilson claimed the men took her and the group to a “house in the middle of nowhere.” It is unclear when the kidnapping took place.

“I felt like I was very good in the crisis,” she added. “I was like a team leader.”

“They sat us down, and I said, ‘Everybody link arms,’ because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something,” Wilson explained.

The men never told Wilson why they kidnapped her group, but the “Pitch Perfect” star theorized that it might have been related to smuggling.

“I think maybe those guys, maybe, used us to smuggle illegal things in the bottom of the truck,” Wilson said during the podcast.