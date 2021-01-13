Republicans Fear For Their Lives Ahead Of Voting For Impeachment

Democratic Colorado Rep. Jason Crow said that he spoke with several of his Republican colleagues and many are scared for their life ahead of the impeachment vote.

Crow said that many Republican members are “worried they’ll be killed” and are “paralyzed by fear” if they vote Wednesday to impeach the president, according to the Washington Times. Crow went on to say that some members teared up while talking about how scared they were. (RELATED: Here Are The Republicans Supporting Trump’s Impeachment)

“My response was, you know not to be unsympathetic but welcome to the club,” Crow added. “That’s leadership.”

Public figures outside the GOP have confirmed Crow’s testimony, citing death threats made towards Republican lawmakers.

“Crow is right. Numerous House Rs have received death threats in the past week, and I know for a fact several members *want* to impeach but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered,” Tim Alberta from Politico reporter tweeted.

Crow is right. Numerous House Rs have received death threats in the past week, and I know for a fact several members *want* to impeach but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered. Not spinning or covering for anyone. Just stating the chilling reality. https://t.co/K523T9oP91 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) January 13, 2021

Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer implied the same issue Monday to CNBC saying, “I’ve heard objections to the impeachment based on what reaction it might cause.”

These comments came after several Republican members of the House have stated that they will be voting in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump. This includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, who stated he is considering voting in favor of conviction.

The impeachment proceedings are set to take place Wednesday.