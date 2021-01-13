Politics

GOP Reps Deliver Pizza To National Guard Troops Tasked With Protecting The Capitol

Members of the National Guard receive food in the Capitol Visitors Center on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 13, 2021. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz and Republican Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler showed their appreciation Wednesday for the National Guard troops protecting the Capitol Building.

Waltz, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, shared photos of the joint mission with Hartzler, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, and several other House GOP colleagues. (RELATED: National Guard Members Sleep Overnight At Capitol Building)

“Thank you to our @USNationalGuard for their continued service to our country. It was an honor having the opportunity to thank them in person (and with pizza) alongside @RepHartzler,” Waltz tweeted.

“Our National Guardsmen and Capitol Police are the true heroes and patriots,” Hartzler added. “Let’s keep them in our prayers. They are everything those thugs and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol will never be – heroes, patriots, men and women of decency and integrity.”

Waltz’s fellow Republican Florida Rep. Scott Franklin joined in as well, as did Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar.

Waltz also took some of the troops on a tour of the Capitol.

The National Guard is expected to maintain a heavy presence in and around the Capitol building until after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.