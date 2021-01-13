GOP Reps Deliver Pizza To National Guard Troops Tasked With Protecting The Capitol

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz and Republican Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler showed their appreciation Wednesday for the National Guard troops protecting the Capitol Building.

Waltz, a former U.S. Army Green Beret, shared photos of the joint mission with Hartzler, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, and several other House GOP colleagues. (RELATED: National Guard Members Sleep Overnight At Capitol Building)

“Thank you to our @USNationalGuard for their continued service to our country. It was an honor having the opportunity to thank them in person (and with pizza) alongside @RepHartzler,” Waltz tweeted.

Thank you to our @USNationalGuard for their continued service to our country. It was an honor having the opportunity to thank them in person (and with pizza) alongside @RepHartzler. pic.twitter.com/FKDbNFcmPi — Rep. Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) January 13, 2021

“Our National Guardsmen and Capitol Police are the true heroes and patriots,” Hartzler added. “Let’s keep them in our prayers. They are everything those thugs and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol will never be – heroes, patriots, men and women of decency and integrity.”

Our National Guardsmen and Capitol Police are the true heroes and patriots. Let’s keep them in our prayers. They are everything those thugs and domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol will never be – heroes, patriots, men and women of decency and integrity. https://t.co/50CuJVcDc5 — Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 13, 2021

Waltz’s fellow Republican Florida Rep. Scott Franklin joined in as well, as did Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar.

As a veteran, I understand the sacrifices our military make in defense of America. Some of my @HouseGOP colleagues & I brought pizza to the @NationalGuard working around the clock to help defend our U.S. Capitol and those of us who work here. pic.twitter.com/h0NOFjUcKZ — Congressman Scott Franklin (@RepFranklin) January 14, 2021

Today, I wanted to take a moment in between votes to deliver pizza and thank the members of the National Guard who are protecting our nation’s Capitol. I am eternally grateful for these brave men and women and their selfless service to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/CJrY4vYtPz — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) January 14, 2021

Waltz also took some of the troops on a tour of the Capitol.

Rep. Waltz giving a tour of the U.S. Capitol to @USNationalGuard troops. pic.twitter.com/o7WuTmLRuE — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepMichaelWaltz) January 14, 2021

The National Guard is expected to maintain a heavy presence in and around the Capitol building until after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.