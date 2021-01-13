REPORT: Rioter Seen In Pelosi’s Office Faces 11 Years In Prison, Allegedly Carried Stun Gun During Capitol Attack

A man who allegedly sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office is facing up to 11 years in prison for charges including unlawfully carrying a lethal weapon in a restricted area.

Prosecutors have accused Richard Barnett of carrying a stun gun during the Jan. 6 riot a the Capitol building, according to CBS Minnesota. The charge reportedly comes with a maximum of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Richard Barnett, Arkansas man pictured in Pelosi’s chair amid Capitol riot, faces 11 years in prison https://t.co/MMEExhc6K5 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 13, 2021

Along with the weapons charge, Barnett is reportedly facing other charges, including violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of public money, property, or records, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Man Posed With Feet On Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Desk During Capitol Building Riot Arrested)

“The shocking images of Mr. Barnett with his boots up on a desk in the Speaker of the House’s office on Wednesday was repulsive,” acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said, according to CBS Minnesota.

Barnett, along with other rioters, has been accused of breaching the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress that was attempting to certify the November 2020 presidential election results.

More than 80 people have been arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol building.