Steve Sarkisian Talks About His Incredible Comeback

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian is very aware of the incredible comeback he’s pulled off.

In 2015, Sarkisian was pushed out as the head coach of USC after struggling with alcohol, and it might have been a death sentence for many coaches. However, after joining Nick Saban’s staff and a brief stint with the Falcons, Sark has successfully returned to being a head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sarkisian said the following Tuesday about his epic comeback, according to FootballScoop:

When you experience that, a lot of coaches go one of two ways. It really drove me just to be the best coach I could be. I wasn’t worried about if I was going to be a head coach again, I just wanted to be the best version of Steve Sarkisian every day. How can I get better? Is there a better way to run this play? Is there a better way to recruit? I just kept looking for ways to get better and better and better.

As I’ve said many times, people love a great comeback and there are few comebacks better than the one Steve Sarkisian has accomplished.

He looked unhirable in 2015 after USC dumped him because of his issues off of the field.

Now, it’s January 2021 and he has one of the coveted jobs in all of sports. If that’s not an incredible accomplishment, then I don’t know what is.

Sarkisian just focused on getting better every single day, went to work and the results speak for themselves.

Is Texas back? Well, that’s a conversation for a different day but Sark should be damn proud of how far he’s come.