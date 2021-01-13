Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ Remains At Top Of Charts, Now Tied With Michael Jackson For 4th Week At Number 1

Taylor Swift can add another accomplishment to her growing list after her album “Evermore” jumped back to the top of the charts for a fourth week.

The 31-year-old pop star‘s latest album is back at number one on the the Billboard 200 chart for a third nonconsecutive week, with 56,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 7 (down 22%), according to MRC Data in a piece from Billboard magazine published Wednesday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billboard (@billboard)

The jump back to the top of the chart, after sitting at number 2 last week, means the “Shake It Off” hitmaker is tied now with the legendary performer Michael Jackson for the fourth-most weeks at No. 1, with a cumulative 51 weeks at the number 1 spot across across all 8 of the her hit albums. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

Swift and Jackson sit behind the likes of The Beatles with 132 weeks, Elvis Presley at 67 weeks and Garth Brooks with 52 in the number one spot.

As previously reported, the addition of new songs to the Billboard Hot 100 chart from the “Blank Space” hitmaker‘s surprise album “Evermore” in the last few weeks has also helped her lead the chart with songs like, “Willow,” “Champagne Problems” “‘Tis The Damn Season” and “No Body, No Crime.”