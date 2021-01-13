Truck Flips Over During Police Chase In Insane Viral Video

A truck was destroyed during a police chase in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by CBS Los Angeles' Mike Rogers, police can be seen in pursuit of a vehicle in Riverside, and the situation quickly unraveled.

The truck flipped over during the chase, landed off of the road, a person flew out of it and police rushed in. You can watch it below.

I honestly can't believe what I just watched. The guy who was ejected from the vehicle appeared to be relatively fine after being tossed.

While he initially appeared down, it looked like he was following commands from the officers eventually. He should be counting his lucky stars.

This is another classic example of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. Was allegedly running from the police worth it?

Instead of pulling over, the truck flipped and the situation immediately escalated.

Luckily, it looks like a true disaster was avoided. Next time, just pull over for the cops and you won’t end up in a wild viral video.

It’s really not that hard, folks!