Utah Jazz Vs. Washington Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Utah and Washington won’t play as planned Wednesday night.

The NBA announced Tuesday night that the game has been postponed because of coronavirus issues within Washington's organization.

The Wizards currently don’t have enough active players because of contact tracing. You can read the statement from the league below.

The hits just keep coming in the NBA. It seems like with every passing day, the league gets more and more bad news involving coronavirus.

Postponements are happening all over the place because of coronavirus.

Having said that, the NBA absolutely looks hellbent on making sure games continue to happen and a league-wide pause doesn’t.

Players are being required to stay at home while not on the road, and teams aren’t allowed to be outside of their hotels when traveling, according to Shams Charania.

Clearly, the league is aware of issues and trying to put a cap on the situation before it spirals out of control.

For at least next 2 weeks, NBA players and team staff are essentially entering in-market bubbles: – Home: Remain in residence at all times (except for exercise outside, essential activities, extraordinary circumstance) – Road: Stay in hotel (unless team activity or emergency) — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 12, 2021

We’ll see if things continue to get worse, but the league is certainly in a tough spot at the moment.