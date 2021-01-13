‘Walker’ Will Premiere On The CW January 21

“Walker” will premiere on The CW in less than two weeks.

The highly-anticipated reboot of the classic show with Chuck Norris arrives January 21 on the network, and it looks pretty solid. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While I’m not big into programming on The CW anymore, I have to admit that “Walker” looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

After all, “Walker, Texas Ranger” was an all-time hit. It was just Chuck Norris riding around catching the bad guys nonstop.

Now, Jason Padalecki is taking over the legendary role.

Judging from the previews, “Walker” isn’t going to take itself too seriously, which is certainly for the best.

It’s on The CW. It’s not on HBO, and there’s no reason for it to be ultra-serious. Keep it light, keep it entertaining, fill the show with action and everything else will work itself out.

You can catch “Walker” January 21 on The CW. Something tells me that the audience is going to be in for a very fun time.

