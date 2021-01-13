You Betcha Releases Amazing Video About The ‘Perfect’ Wife

You Betcha has dropped another outstanding video.
The popular entertainment company dropped a video about the “perfect” wife, and it’s laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to like it a lot.
That video was so spot-on that it’s truly jarring to me. The passive aggressive comments, taking a shot at the guy relaxing on the coach, a jab about cooking and much more!
A video? Hell, that was more or less an instructions manual on how to prepare for a woman!
For those of you who don’t know, You Betcha released a similar video about the “perfect” husband a few days back, and it’s as every bit as entertaining as you’d expect.
You can give that video a watch below.
As I’ve said many times, You Betcha hits that midwest lifestyle perfectly. Truly, nobody on the internet does it better.
If you’re not familiar with the company, I can’t recommend their content enough. It’s all outstanding.
View this post on Instagram
Let us know what you thought about this video in the comments below.