Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Will Leave For The NFL

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is headed to the NFL.

Jones, who was Heisman finalist, announced Thursday that his time in Tuscaloosa has come to an end after winning the national title, and he’s entering the 2021 NFL draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Alabama QB Mac Jones announces he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft. — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) January 14, 2021

#Alabama QB Mac Jones has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. — Stephen Gunter (@Stephen_Gunter) January 14, 2021

Four Alabama underclassmen just officially declared for the NFL draft — cornerback Patrick Surtain, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and quarterback Mac Jones — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2021

I think we all expected Jones to leave for the NFL, but we didn’t know for sure because of the eligibility rules for sure during the coronavirus pandemic.

Well, now it’s done for sure, and the Alabama Crimson star is taking his talents to the highest level in the sport of football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

It’s crazy how Mac Jones went from relatively unknown to likely first round pick in the NFL draft in a little more than a year.

It just goes to show how you have to stay ready for your number to be called at any time. You never know when you might get your big break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Jones is a hell of a ball player, and I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL. Props to him on a hell of a season in Tuscaloosa.