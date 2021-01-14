Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Trying To Cross Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted murderer and a sex offender Sunday who were trying to illegally cross the border and enter the U.S.

“We continue to encounter dangerous criminals attempting to avoid apprehension through illegal entry,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II said in a statement. “With the safety of our communities a top priority, our agents work around the clock to detect, arrest, and prosecute anyone attempting to illegally enter the United States.”

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted murderer and a convicted child sex offender on Sunday. The men, illegally present from Mexico & El Salvador, were detained in separate incidents just after they crossed the border. Details: https://t.co/xet2lIvvoS pic.twitter.com/PgRO8jAaGW — CBP (@CBP) January 14, 2021

Agents at the Uvalde Station apprehended and arrested Edgardo Aparicio-Cortez, 55, after he tried crossing the border illegally. Originally from El Salvador, agents discovered Aparicio-Cortez was convicted in 1990 for first degree murder in Los Angeles. Aparicio-Cortez was sentenced to 17 years to life incarceration and was removed from the states in 2020, according to authorities.

Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station then later arrested Pedro Sanchez-Valladares of Mexico after he tried illegally entering. While processing Sanchez-Valladares, authorities discovered he was convicted of “indecent liberties with a child” in North Carolina in 2007 and was sentenced to 36 months probation. Sanchez-Valladares was removed from the U.S. in 2016, according to authorities. (RELATED: Border Patrol Arrests Nearly 300 Illegal Immigrants After Searching Stash Houses, Stopping Smuggling Attempts)

Both individuals have been charged with Re-entry after Deportation which carries a sentence of up to 20 years, according to authorities.