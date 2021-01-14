US

Army Corps Congratulates Capitol Officer ‘After Singlehandedly Holding Back Rioters From Entering The Senate Chambers’

5DF5C31F-1CE8-47A3-8ED4-933C434CE0A9

Screenshot/Twitter/Igor Bobic

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Font Size:

The Capitol Police officer who diverted rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot Jan. 6 was hailed as a hero by the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and praised by the 101st Airborne Division for his valor.

Eugene Goodman, an Iraq war veteran who served in the Army for four years before becoming a Capitol Hill police officer, held back a mob of Trump supporters, luring them away from the Senate Chamber where lawmakers were scheduled to certify the Electoral College votes that day, Military Times reported. (RELATED: Applause Breaks Out As Steve Scalise Cheers ‘Heroes’ Of Capitol Police)

In footage taken by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, Goodman is seen facing the mob, telling them to back up as they follow him up the stairs. Goodman leads them away from the chamber, radioing other officers until they arrive at a larger hall where the additional officers come to aid. 

Footage of Goodman facing the mob went viral. The XVIII Airborne Corps said that Goodman was being “hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week,” but that Goodman “as a hero long before last Wednesday.” Attached to the tweet is the image of Goodman from Jan. 6 repelling the mob, next to a photo of him in combat uniform.

The 101st Airborne Division also recognized Goodman’s actions. “Eugene Goodman stood in the doorway that day. We see you, Eugene.”

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced that they would introduce a bill to recognize Goodman for his bravery with the Congressional Gold Medal. 

“The actions of Officer Goodman were heroic and represent the best of law enforcement,” Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said in a statement.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and this man, Officer Eugene Goodman, was the one thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Cristina said. The third lawmaker co-sponsoring the bill is Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.