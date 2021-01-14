Army Corps Congratulates Capitol Officer ‘After Singlehandedly Holding Back Rioters From Entering The Senate Chambers’

The Capitol Police officer who diverted rioters away from the Senate Chamber during the Capitol riot Jan. 6 was hailed as a hero by the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps and praised by the 101st Airborne Division for his valor.

Eugene Goodman, an Iraq war veteran who served in the Army for four years before becoming a Capitol Hill police officer, held back a mob of Trump supporters, luring them away from the Senate Chamber where lawmakers were scheduled to certify the Electoral College votes that day, Military Times reported. (RELATED: Applause Breaks Out As Steve Scalise Cheers ‘Heroes’ Of Capitol Police)

In footage taken by HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic, Goodman is seen facing the mob, telling them to back up as they follow him up the stairs. Goodman leads them away from the chamber, radioing other officers until they arrive at a larger hall where the additional officers come to aid.

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

This moment in ⁦@igorbobic⁩ stunning footage. In front of the officer, coming up the stairs, is a mass of rioters. The USCP officer glances to his left. Between those two chairs is the entrance to the senate floor. He lured them to his right, away from their targets. pic.twitter.com/knjQQ4GZ0d — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) January 10, 2021

Footage of Goodman facing the mob went viral. The XVIII Airborne Corps said that Goodman was being “hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week,” but that Goodman “as a hero long before last Wednesday.” Attached to the tweet is the image of Goodman from Jan. 6 repelling the mob, next to a photo of him in combat uniform.

Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman is rightfully being hailed as a hero after singlehandedly holding back rioters from entering the Senate chambers last week. An Iraq combat vet and member of this Corps, Eugene was a hero long before last Wednesday. We celebrate his valor. pic.twitter.com/CLWlLG3bIW — XVIII Airborne Corps (@18airbornecorps) January 14, 2021

The 101st Airborne Division also recognized Goodman’s actions. “Eugene Goodman stood in the doorway that day. We see you, Eugene.”

Eugene Goodman stood in the doorway that day. We see you, Eugene. https://t.co/MqnFJcgpAW — 101st Airborne Div. (@101stAASLTDIV) January 13, 2021

A bipartisan group of lawmakers announced that they would introduce a bill to recognize Goodman for his bravery with the Congressional Gold Medal.

When Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between Members of Congress & the mob, he selflessly redirected their fury on himself so they could escape. @RepCharlieCrist, @repcleaver, & I urge he be honored w/ the Congressional Gold Medal. READ: https://t.co/iOC3dz6Tdw pic.twitter.com/utnOddD8JR — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 14, 2021

“The actions of Officer Goodman were heroic and represent the best of law enforcement,” Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace said in a statement.

“The United States Capitol was under attack by armed, violent extremists, and this man, Officer Eugene Goodman, was the one thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate,” Democratic Florida Rep. Charlie Cristina said. The third lawmaker co-sponsoring the bill is Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.