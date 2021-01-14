Report: Cardi B Lands First Leading Role In Hollywood Movie

Cardi B has reportedly landed her very first leading role on the big screen in the Hollywood movie titled, “Assisted Living.”

The 28-year-old rapper is set to play in the Paramount comedy and make her leading role debut, according to Variety in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

Cardi B lands first starring movie role in Paramount comedy #AssistedLiving (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/nhvBYireXX — Variety (@Variety) January 14, 2021

According to the report, “Assisted Living” is a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart.” (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

The movie reportedly centers around the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker’s character, Amber” a small-time crook who finds herself in “over her head when a heist goes wrong.”

Amber reportedly runs from authorities and spends her time struggling to find places to hid from both police and her former crew. Eventually, she decides to disguise “herself as an elderly woman” and hides out in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home, per the report.

It comes after the “WAP” hitmaker made her first appearance on the big screen in Jennifer Lopez’s 2019 “Hustlers,” alongside Constance Wu and Keke Palmer.

“Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients,” according to the description on IMDB.

The superstar rapper is also set to appear in the next installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise in “F9” when it comes out later this year in theaters.