Andrew McCabe Says Trump’s Message Condemning Rioters Was ‘Dog Whistles’ For Supporters

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said President Donald Trump’s call for peace and unity Wednesday night was actually “coded language” meant to signal to “his folks to fight on.”

McCabe said Thursday on CNN that Trump’s speech was nothing more than a “dog whistle” to supporters.

“President Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles, and there is no question that that statement included some of those same references simply by leaving out the comments that [were] mentioned,” McCabe said. “He sends a signal to his folks to fight on. He has never come out and formally undercut the theory of this domestic terrorist rebellion, which is that the lie the election was stolen from them.”

CNN’s Andy McCabe attacks Trump for posting a video calling for peace, suggests it was actually a call for violence. “Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles. And there is no question that that statement included some of those same references” pic.twitter.com/IzwWmQ6lHc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2021

McCabe also said Trump’s refusal to denounce theories that the election was rife with fraud was “inexcusable.”

Trump released a video Wednesday night in which he called for peace and unity and condemned the Capitol riots that occurred Jan. 6.

“I want to be very clear, I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement,” the president said. “Making America Great Again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting the men and women of law enforcement, and upholding our nation’s most sacred traditions and values. Mob violence goes against everything I believe in and everything our movement stands for.”

“We cannot tolerate it,” Trump said about the violence. “There is never a justification for violence. No excuses, no exceptions. America is a nation of laws. Those who engaged in that attack last week will be brought to justice.” (RELATED: Don Lemon Says All Trump Voters Are ‘In The Crowd’ With KKK And Capitol Rioters)

Trump said he’s also been informed that there are more demonstrations being planned in D.C. and state capitals around the time of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“I have been briefed by the U.S. Secret Service on the potential threats,” he said. “I cannot emphasize that there must be no violence, no lawbreaking, no vandalism of any kind.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Trump initially appeared to justify the capitol riot.

“These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,” the president said Jan. 6, before urging rioters and supporters to leave. “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

After the tweet, Trump released a video condemning the riot.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” he said. “An administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”