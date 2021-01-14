Does Trump Deserve To Be Kicked Off Twitter And Impeached?

The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee and Lisa Bennaton headed to the streets of Washington D.C. to ask people this question: Do you think it is fair that big tech is kicking President Trump off social media platforms?

“I think he ought to be kicked off the entire United States of America,” one man stated when asked if it was fair that Trump was kicked off Twitter.

The Daily Caller also asked people whether or not they think Trump should be impeached. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump For The Second Time)

“They have been trying to do it for a while, sure some his actions they have been normalized, but ultimately like I kind of just want to move forward and I think the best way to do that is not impeach him and just let it go and he’ll hopefully fade,” one interviewee said.

Tune into the video to watch the full debate about Trump’s impeachment and whether or not the president deserves to be kicked off social media.

