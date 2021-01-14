Dolly Parton Statue Proposed On Tennessee Capitol Grounds To Honor Legendary Singer

A statue honoring Dolly Parton could soon grace the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol if one lawmaker’s proposal is accepted.

Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle introduced a bill to have a statue placed on the Nashville grounds that would honor the 74-year-old singer and actress “for all that she has contributed to this state,” according to the Associated Press in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

According to a report from Fox News, Windle’s bill read, in part, that the “state capitol commission, at regularly scheduled meetings, shall develop and implement a plan for the commissioning of a statue of Dolly Parton, to recognize her for all that she has contributed to this state.” (RELATED: Dolly Parton Announces ‘Surprise’ Online Release Of 93 Classic Songs To Help Entertain During Coronavirus Pandemic)

The statute of Parton is to “be located on the capitol grounds facing in the direction of the Ryman Auditorium,” it added.

The bill also said that the commission planned to “solicit input from the public and other interested parties for purposes of developing the plan, including proposed design concepts for the statue.”

In another part, the Dem. leader shared that the creation and installation of the statue would be funded by “non-state sources” such as “gifts, grants, and other donations,” per the report.

“At this point in history, is there a better example, not just in America but in the world, of a leader that is (a) kind, decent, passionate human being?” Windle told the outlet. “(She’s) a passionate person who loves everyone, and everyone loves her.”