REPORT: Ethics Board Investigating Denver Mayor For Traveling During Thanksgiving While Telling People To Stay Home

An ethics board is reportedly investigating the mayor of Denver, Colorado after he made posts on Twitter telling people to stay home for Thanksgiving while traveling across the country to see his family.

Lori Weiser, a spokesperson for the Denver Board of Ethics, confirmed to the Denver Post that the board voted Wednesday to continue looking into an ethics complaint that was filed against Denver Mayor Michael Hancock by a resident. Hancock traveled across the country to visit his family over Thanksgiving while telling residents that they should cancel holiday plans and stay home to control the spread of coronavirus.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID,” the mayor said in a Nov. 25 post on Twitter. He urged residents to stay home as much as they can, “host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners,” and to avoid travel.

Pass the potatoes, not COVID. ????️Stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick.

????Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners.

❌Avoid travel, if you can.

????Order your holiday meal from a local eatery.

????Shop online with a small business for #BlackFriday. pic.twitter.com/acQpWs2Ism — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

While he was posting messages telling residents to stay home, Hancock flew to Texas, rented a car, and drove to Mississippi to see his wife and youngest daughter, according to the report. (RELATED: Here Are Some Of The Politicians Who Have Been Caught Violating Their Own Coronavirus Rules Before Thanksgiving)

Hancock apologized for traveling after receiving criticism from residents and public health officials.

“I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone,” he said according to the Denver Post. “I made my decision as a husband and a father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

Weiser reportedly said that Hancock must respond to the ethics complaint before the board discusses it during their meeting in mid-February.