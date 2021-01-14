‘I Want To Take A Bite Out Of You’: Ex-Girlfriend Of Armie Hammer Reportedly Speaks Out After People Accuse Him Of Cannibalism

Actor Armie Hammer’s alleged ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich claimed their relationship contained talk of cannibalism.

Vucekovich dated Hammer from June to August following his split with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, Page Six reported Thursday.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” Vucekovich told the outlet.

“‘F*ck that was weird,’ but you never think about it again,” she said of the alleged behavior. “He says, I want to take a bite out of you. If I had a little cut on my hand he’d like suck it or lick it. That’s about as weird as we got.” (RELATED: REPORT: Armie Hammer Exiting New Movie With Jennifer Lopez Amid DM Scandal)

Vucekovich claimed that she wasn’t surprised to see the Instagram direct messages that leaked this week, but could not confirm they were written by Hammer, Page Six reported. The direct messages reportedly detailed Hammer’s rape fantasies and cannibalism, according to the outlet.

“He likes the idea of skin in his teeth,” Vucekovich told Page Six.

Since the messages went viral, Hammer has given up his role in the upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding.” His role would reportedly be recast.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said in a statement to Page Six. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”