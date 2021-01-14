Jacksonville Jaguars Hire Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled the trigger Thursday on hiring Urban Meyer.

The Jaguarshired Meyer to take over the team Thursday, and he’s now jumped straight into the NFL waters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We all knew it was coming, and it’s now a done deal. First and foremost, major congratulations to Meyer. He’s a hall of fame caliber coach, and he dominated in college.

He won three rings, destroyed the SEC with Florida and manhandled the B1G with Ohio State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach)

Now, Meyer is making a jump that we don’t often see. After taking some time to himself in retirement, he’s headed to the NFL to coach the Jaguars.

I’d love to see the contract he’s on. You know the Jaguars are throwing serious money his way. Tons of cash!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Meyer (@urbanmeyercoach)

Well, we’re officially embracing the chaos of Meyer in the NFL! There’s never been a college coach with his prestige to do it before. Remember, Nick Saban was good, but not great when he jumped to the Dolphins. Meyer is on a different level.

Let’s see how it all shakes out!