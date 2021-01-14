Joe Concha: Ocasio-Cortez Wants To ‘Establish A Ministry Of Truth’ For The Media

Fox News contributor Joe Concha broke down Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Tuesday comments about wanting to “rein in our media environment” and expressed shock at how much of media ignored the statements.

Ocasio-Cortez said that Congress is discussing “a commission” and declared that they will “have to figure out how we rein in our media environment” to prevent “disinformation and misinformation” during an Instagram stream Tuesday.

Fox News’ Steve Doocy wondered “who would decide what media gets reined in” Thursday morning and Concha said that the likely options are various Democrats who “have some challenges when it comes to telling the truth.” (RELATED: ‘We Have A List’: Pundits And Democrats Plan To Hold Trump Supporters Accountable)

“She [Ocasio-Cortez] wants to basically establish a Ministry of Truth,” Concha said on “Fox & Friends.” “We have all read ‘1984.’ And, you know, to determine what is truth and what is not. Who sits on this committee, exactly, I’m curious, that she is talking about? [Democratic California Rep.] Eric Swalwell? [Democratic California Rep.] Adam Schiff? Because they seem to have some challenges when it comes to telling the truth. And how does Ms. Ocasio-Cortez define truth, exactly?”

Concha continued on to point out a comment Ocasio-Cortez made during a past CNN interview where she said that many people are “concerned with being precisely, factually, semantically correct” instead of “morally right.”

“Oh, so it’s not about being factually correct, it’s about what she says as being right and wrong from a moral perspective,” Concha suggested.

The Fox News contributor and media opinion writer for The Hill also brought up that Democrats will control the presidency, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Concha said it is “stunning how many people are ignoring the statements” from Ocasio-Cortez on this topic.

Much of the larger media, including CNN, NBC News and The New York Times, appeared to ignore her comments.

“The fact that she is going to get away with saying this, and all the people that were screaming about free press and free speech over the last four years have been awfully silent so far because the 11th commandment, apparently, Steve, is ‘thou shall not criticize the congresswoman from the 14th district of New York,'” Concha said.