Politics

Pence Makes Unscheduled Trip To See National Guard Members Stationed At US Capitol

Screen Shot_Twitter_Mike Pence_National Guard_Capitol

Screen Shot_Twitter_Mike Pence_National Guard_Capitol

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Font Size:

Vice President Mike Pence made an unscheduled visit Thursday to see National Guard members who are stationed at the U.S. Capitol as they prepare for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after Trump supporters stormed the building.

Pence visited the Guardsmen after a security meeting about the inauguration ceremony for Biden, which Pence is likely to attend and President Donald Trump will not, according to The Hill.

“Thank you for stepping forward for your country,” Pence told the Guardsmen outside the Capitol. “It’s been my great honor to serve as your vice president, and I want to thank you for your service,” he added.

Pence sent out a tweet Thursday night, saying Americans can trust the inauguration will be safe after his meeting, saying: “The American people can be confident that we’re going to ensure that we’ll have a safe Inauguration in a matter consistent with our history & traditions. We have confidence our Law Enforcement will protect our Capitol and the Great people of this Nation next week.”

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for the second time during his presidency. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump For The Second Time)

Pence broke with Trump, certifying the election early Thursday morning, after the rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.