Pence Makes Unscheduled Trip To See National Guard Members Stationed At US Capitol

Vice President Mike Pence made an unscheduled visit Thursday to see National Guard members who are stationed at the U.S. Capitol as they prepare for President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after Trump supporters stormed the building.

Pence visited the Guardsmen after a security meeting about the inauguration ceremony for Biden, which Pence is likely to attend and President Donald Trump will not, according to The Hill.

“Thank you for stepping forward for your country,” Pence told the Guardsmen outside the Capitol. “It’s been my great honor to serve as your vice president, and I want to thank you for your service,” he added.

Pence sent out a tweet Thursday night, saying Americans can trust the inauguration will be safe after his meeting, saying: “The American people can be confident that we’re going to ensure that we’ll have a safe Inauguration in a matter consistent with our history & traditions. We have confidence our Law Enforcement will protect our Capitol and the Great people of this Nation next week.”

The American people can be confident that we’re going to ensure that we’ll have a safe Inauguration in a matter consistent with our history & traditions. We have confidence our Law Enforcement will protect our Capitol and the Great people of this Nation next week. pic.twitter.com/aZeHj9w2c2 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 15, 2021

Vice President Pence just made an unscheduled stop on Capitol Hill to greet the National Guard and thank them. About 20,000 National Guard members are expected in Washington this week to secure the city ahead of Biden’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/EDIYWUozm0 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 14, 2021

Vice President Pence doesn’t *have to* do any of this. But he is because it’s the right thing to do, thanking the troops at the Capitol: “God bless you in the days ahead. And it’s been my great honor to serve as your vice president, and I want to thank you for your service.” pic.twitter.com/7HJ2WSgf5t — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 14, 2021

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for the second time during his presidency. (RELATED: House Votes To Impeach President Trump For The Second Time)

Pence broke with Trump, certifying the election early Thursday morning, after the rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.