Netflix’s New Documentary ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer’ Is Out

Netflix’s new documentary “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” has officially been released on the streaming service.

The highly-anticipated documentary shines a light on the hunt for infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez and the crimes he committed. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The documentary dropped Wednesday on Netflix, and I can’t wait to start streaming. For those of you who haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can give it a watch below.

There’s no question at all that “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” is right at the top of my shows to watch.

As soon as I finish “Bodyguard,” which is also outstanding, I’m diving right into the series about one of America’s most infamous killers.

Richard Ramirez is so famous that he was even a part of the ninth season of “American Horror Story.”

The man terrorized California until his arrest in 1985. I won’t spoil anything for those of you who have never heard of him before, but Google is loaded with info.

There’s no doubt at all that Ramirez is one of the most evil men to ever live, and this new documentary will take a look at his horrific acts and the efforts to catch him.

Netflix’s “Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer,” a harrowing four-part docuseries chronicling prolific serial killer Richard Ramirez, drops tonight. pic.twitter.com/SnkfizOK8B — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) January 13, 2021

You can watch “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” right now on Netflix!