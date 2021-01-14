Nick Saban Earns The Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant Coach Of The Year Award

Nick Saban has been named the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year in college football.

The award was announced Wednesday night, and comes after the Alabama legend capped off the season with his seventh national title ring.

It’s Saban’s second time winning the award.

It’s hard to argue against Nick Saban winning any coach of the year award after what we just watched him do with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama wasn’t just good. They were unstoppable. In a year of chaos and carnage, Saban led the Tide to an unreal season.

They didn’t just beat up on teams. They obliterated them, and the year ended with a blowout victory over Ohio State in the national title game.

The man is simply on a different level, and he now has seven national title rings.

Props to Nick Saban for earning the prestigious award. There’s no doubt at all that he 100% earned the honor and deserves it.