Multiple NBA Games Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Two more NBA games scheduled for Friday have been postponed because of coronavirus.

The game between the Pistons and Wizards has been postponed and the Suns vs. the Warriors has also been halted because of coronavirus.

You can read statements on both games below.

This Friday’s game between the Pistons and Wizards at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 13, 2021

It really does seem like it’s only a matter of time at this point before the season is paused temporarily. At the very least, a temporary pause for some teams.

The situation has seemingly unraveled in the past few days, and I’m not sure how you fix it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

It’s worth pointing out that the NBA’s bubble in Orlando was incredibly successful. It worked insanely well, and there weren’t problems.

Now, players are in their hometowns and on the road, and there are problems all over the place. Tons of games have been postponed in the past several days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards)

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them with the NBA.