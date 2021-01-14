Steelers’ Chase Claypool Calls Browns ‘Classless’ After Team’s Playoffs Loss

Steelers’ Chase Claypool slammed the Browns for being “classless” after his team lost 37-48 to Cleveland in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

“If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty about it,” the wide receiver for the Steelers shared in a clip that surfaced Wednesday on Twitter from DAZN Canada. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

“If the Browns had won with more class, then I wouldn’t have been so salty.”@ChaseClaypool explains all the back and forth from the past week. pic.twitter.com/AN3Mvib7M0 — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 13, 2021

“But them mocking JuJu during the game and after the game…just didn’t sit right with me,” he added. “They were just super classless against Juju…I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us.”

“They can enjoy the win and another week of football but they’ll be on the couch right next to me next week,” Claypool continued.

The video is part of a larger clip from this week’s episode of Rookie Diaries from DAZN, per a follow-up tweet from the outlet.

You can catch the full interview with Chase and this week’s episode of Rookie Diaries now, on DAZN https://t.co/Tz7X0GwKdA — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) January 13, 2021

Shortly after reports started surfacing about the comments from the Pittsburgh player, Claypool tweeted out the interview was from “right after” his team’s playoffs loss and that he’s spoken to friends who play for Cleveland and it’s all good now.

WATCH:

This is an OLD interview happening right after the fact. Talked to some friends on the browns and it’s all love! Hoping them nothing but the best for the rest of playoffs! Go rep the division https://t.co/GuQJWHeB2U — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) January 14, 2021

“This is an OLD interview happening right after the fact,” Chase wrote in his post. “Talked to some friends on the browns and it’s all love! Hoping them nothing but the best for the rest of playoffs! Go rep the division.”

Earlier this week, the Steelers’ player made headlines when he posted a clip on TikTok slamming the Browns and said “Bad loss, but the Browns are going to get clapped next week so it’s all good.”