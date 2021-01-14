PREVIEW: The Wisconsin Badgers Need To Bounce Back Friday Night Against Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers need to bounce back in a huge way Friday night against Rutgers.
Wisconsin is coming off a horrible and inexcusable loss against Michigan, and we have to win Friday night against the Scarlet Knights. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
We just have to do it. I don’t want to hear excuses. After what we saw Tuesday night, I just want it to get done.
I still believe the Badgers are one of the best teams in America. I truly believe that, and it’s not like Michigan was horrible.
They’re a great team, but we’re clearly not where I thought we were a couple weeks ago. Great teams don’t get blown out.
So, we now need to see things rolling again.
Let’s go out Friday night, smash Rutgers and remind the world that we’re still an elite ball team. Are we where I want to be? No.
Can we get there eventually if we string some great wins together? Without a doubt in my mind. There’s no excuse to not do it.
Tune in Friday night at 7:00 EST on FS1.