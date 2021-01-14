‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Compares Wearing A Mask To Farting In Your Pants

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd compared wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic to farting in your pants.

Dodd was grilled about her position on coronavirus during the reunion, according to the sneak peek released Thursday.

Kelly Dodd is still skeptical of masks https://t.co/ZtaSMMGnCu pic.twitter.com/E7rOZx1Q0i — Page Six (@PageSix) January 14, 2021

“Well I hate wearing a mask,” Dodd told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. “I think everybody’s on that with me. I will wear them because I have to but does your pants protect you from a fart? Like is it helping? Are the masks helping? I don’t know.”

Dodd was also accused of not taking COVID-19 seriously during the reunion.

“Kelly, I know Braunwyn did an interview when she said that you were not taking COVID seriously and there were a lot of people who expressed that on social media,” Cohen said to her on the show. “What’s your reaction to that?” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Coronavirus Is ‘God’s Way Of Thinning The Herd’)

“I said some things that I regret,” Dodd responded. “I feel bad for anybody who’s lost loved ones. I think it’s horrific. I think it’s horrible. Did I take it seriously? Yeah, but I also was frustrated.”

Studies have shown that masks can be effective at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

A study posted in Health Affairs showed that mask mandates in 15 states including the District of Columbia slowed the daily growth rate of coronavirus. By three weeks the coronavirus growth rate had slowed by two-percentage points, the study showed.