REPORT: Virginia Rep. Bob Good Had Staff Present At Capitol Hill Riots

While Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Good condemned the violence at the Capitol on Twitter, members of his own staff were reportedly at the riots, according to the Washington Post.

In an email sent Jan. 7, Republican Virginia Fifth District Congressional Chairmen Melvin Adams admitted that his wife, Sandy Adams, and himself were in the crowd just below the Capitol steps, according to the Washington Post. Adams is now the district director for Good.

Good has previously stated that he believes the election was stolen and voted against the certification of the 2020 election. “The lawlessness that broke down our Capitol doors is a reminder of how sacred our duty is to uphold the rule of law,” Good explained in a press release on why he voted to not certify the election results.

I condemn all violence. I support election integrity. These two aren’t mutually exclusive and I believe in both of these. Last night, I continued with my objection to the submission of electors’ from six states to protect election security. https://t.co/xWqXvKvNkd pic.twitter.com/JnZFwJBPbL — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) January 7, 2021

Adams condemned the violence and said that he and his wife did not breach the Capitol. “We had no business being part of that,” Adams told the Washington Post on behalf of his wife. (RELATED: Trump’s Latest Statement Condemns ‘Violence And Vandalism’ But Ignores Being Impeached For The Second Time)

In the same interview, Adams said, “We were there to support law enforcement and stuff. We didn’t stay there a long time. When things were really out of control, it was time for us to move on.”

Adams stated that they were there “to join with many, many thousands of wonderful red-blooded American patriots in Washington DC … But the tragic nature of events inside came home full force when a young lady who had been shot was being taken to the ambulance, passing so close to us that we could have literally reached out and touched her.” in the email obtained by Washington Post. Adams also suggested that members of Antifa were also present.

Rep. Good’s office could not be reached by phone for comment.